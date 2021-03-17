MacDonald could be out of a job when Colorado's injured defensemen are ready to return, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Bowen Byram (upper body) is expected to play Thursday against the Wild, and Cale Makar (upper body) should return soon after. MacDonald, who has been getting big minutes of late, could retain his spot while Dan Renouf and Greg Pateryn make way for those two. But what happens when Conor Timmins (upper body) is ready? When healthy, Timmins is minus-5 and pointless with 10 hits and 12 blocked shots over 17 games. That compares less favorably to MacDonald, who has one goal, 18 hits, 13 blocked shots and is plus-5 over 15 games.