MacDonald was suspended two games for an illegal check to the head of Minnesota's Ryan Hartman in Wednesday's 8-3 loss to the Wild.
MacDonald delivered the hit in the first period. Hartman left the game briefly but was able to continue playing. The two-game suspension guarantees MacDonald will be out for both of the Avalanche's contests in Anaheim on Friday and Sunday. He'll be eligible to return Monday versus the Coyotes.
