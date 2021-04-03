MacDonald notched an assist in Friday's 3-2 win over the Blues.

MacDonald helped out on a Nathan MacKinnon tally in the second period, which stood as the game-winner. The 28-year-old MacDonald has earned an everyday role for the Avalanche, and he's posted four assists in his last nine games. For the year, he has five points, 26 hits, 24 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating.