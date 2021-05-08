MacDonald produced an assist and four hits in Friday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

MacDonald set up Tyson Jost for the Avalanche's go-ahead goal at 2:56 of the second period. The 28-year-old MacDonald has picked up an assist in each of his two games since returning from an undisclosed injury. The Oregon native has nine points, 34 hits, 46 shots on net and a plus-16 rating in 31 outings overall.