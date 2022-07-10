MacDonald signed a two-year contract with Colorado on Sunday.
MacDonald dressed in just eight games with the Avalanche and failed to score a point last season. During the 2020-21 campaign, he tallied nine points in 33 appearances. The 29-year-old should fill a depth role for the organization once again next season.
More News
-
Avalanche's Jacob MacDonald: Promoted Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Jacob MacDonald: Shuffles back to AHL•
-
Avalanche's Jacob MacDonald: Back with big club•
-
Avalanche's Jacob MacDonald: Assigned to AHL affiliate•
-
Avalanche's Jacob MacDonald: Injury clarified•
-
Avalanche's Jacob MacDonald: Sheds non-contact jersey•