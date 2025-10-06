default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

MacDonald was designated for non-roster, injured reserve Monday.

MacDonald had hip surgery in September and is expected to miss 5-6 months. The blueliner racked up 31 goals and 24 assists in 63 games with AHL Colorado last season. However, given the timing and severity of his injury, he's unlikely to make an impact in the NHL this season and can be ignored in fantasy leagues.

More News