MacDonald had four shots and one hit over 10:58 of ice time in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Wild.

Called up from the taxi squad to replace the injured Erik Johnson (upper body), MacDonald surprisingly led the Avalanche in shots on goal. Due to salary cap compliance issues, MacDonald ($725,000) was a fit for the roster instead of Greg Pateryn ($2,250,000), per PuckPedia.com.