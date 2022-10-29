MacDonald played five shifts for 3:21 TOI in Friday's 1-0 loss to the Devils.
MacDonald served as a fourth-line winger to start the game, but his night was over by early in the second period. He never got off the bench over the final 38 minutes. The fourth line has seen a revolving door of forwards, as head coach Jared Bednar's still searching for the right combination.
More News
-
Avalanche's Jacob MacDonald: Activated Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Jacob MacDonald: Skates in non-contact jersey•
-
Avalanche's Jacob MacDonald: Suffers undisclosed injury•
-
Avalanche's Jacob MacDonald: Inks two-year extension•
-
Avalanche's Jacob MacDonald: Promoted Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Jacob MacDonald: Shuffles back to AHL•