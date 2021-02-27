MacDonald had three shots on net and one hit over 10:24 of ice time in Friday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes.

MacDonald was activated for just the fifth time this season on his 28th birthday. He skated on the third pair, replacing Conor Timmins in the lineup. MacDonald has 13 shots, three hits, three blocked shots, two PIM and is plus-2 while averaging 14:26 of ice time per game.