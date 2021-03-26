MacDonald (undisclosed) is considered questionable for Saturday's game versus Vegas, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
MacDonald picked up an injury when he was struck by a puck in Thursday's win over the Golden Knights. Confirmation on the 28-year-old blueliner's status should surface prior to puck drop Saturday afternoon.
