MacDonald registered an assist in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over the Kraken.

MacDonald's helper was his second of the year -- his only other assist came Nov. 19 versus the Capitals. The 29-year-old has played somewhat regularly of late, as injuries have left the Avalanche's depth in shambles. He's at two helpers, 28 shots on net, 28 hits and a minus-4 rating through 32 appearances, so he's unlikely to be a factor in fantasy.