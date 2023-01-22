MacDonald registered an assist in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over the Kraken.
MacDonald's helper was his second of the year -- his only other assist came Nov. 19 versus the Capitals. The 29-year-old has played somewhat regularly of late, as injuries have left the Avalanche's depth in shambles. He's at two helpers, 28 shots on net, 28 hits and a minus-4 rating through 32 appearances, so he's unlikely to be a factor in fantasy.
More News
-
Avalanche's Jacob MacDonald: Throws down with Glendening•
-
Avalanche's Jacob MacDonald: Logs first point•
-
Avalanche's Jacob MacDonald: Plays five shifts in loss•
-
Avalanche's Jacob MacDonald: Activated Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Jacob MacDonald: Skates in non-contact jersey•
-
Avalanche's Jacob MacDonald: Suffers undisclosed injury•