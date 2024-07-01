MacDonald (undisclosed) signed a two-year, $1.55 million contract with Colorado on Monday, according to PuckPedia.

MacDonald provided seven goals, two assists, 49 shots on net and 40 hits in 34 regular-season contests with the Sharks in 2023-24. The 31-year-old has played three of his first five years with the Avalanche, so he should be familiar with the organization. He missed San Jose's final three games because of an injury but should be available for training camp. MacDonald could see playing time in a depth capacity as a forward or a defenseman in 2024-25.