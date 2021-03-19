MacDonald posted an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

MacDonald corralled a loose puck in the neutral zone and sent it ahead for Joonas Donskoi on a breakaway. The assist was MacDonald's second point of the year in 16 outings. He's added 19 hits, 15 blocked shots, 35 shots on net and a plus-6 rating. The 28-year-old will likely have to compete with Dan Renouf and Greg Pateryn for one spot in the lineup now that the Avalanche's defense corps has welcomed Cale Makar and Bowen Byram back from injury.