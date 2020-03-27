MacDonald agreed to terms on a two-year, two-way contract extension with Colorado on Friday.

MacDonald has spent the past five years playing in the minors following a four-year career at Cornell University. The blueliner did make his NHL debut with the Panthers back in 2018-19 in which he appeared in two games and scored his only NHL goal. With AHL Colorado this year, the 27-year-old racked up 16 goals and 26 helpers. While the Portland native is likely to start the 2020-21 campaign with the Eagles, he could get an extended look from the Avs next year.