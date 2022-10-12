MacDonald (undisclosed) skated Wednesday while wearing a non-contact jersey, per Peter Baugh of The Athletic.
The fact that MacDonald is skating is encouraging, but of course if he's not taking contact yet, then he shouldn't be expected to play Wednesday against Chicago. He had two goals and 10 points in 43 games last season.
