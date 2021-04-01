MacDonald had an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 9-3 win over Arizona.

MacDonald was the second helper, feeding J.T. Compher in stride as he entered the Coyotes' zone before sliding a back pass for Pierre-Edouard Bellemare's first period goal. The assist gives MacDonald three points over the last eight games. The third-pair defenseman didn't start the season on the active roster, but injuries on the blue line -- the latest being Bowen Byram (upper body) -- has led to MacDonald playing 19 consecutive games (16:20 TOI/game). On an offensively proficient team like the Avs, regular playing time can result in modest scoring outbursts.