Colorado head coach Jared Bednar said MacDonald "tweaked something" and will miss time, Brennan Vogt of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

MacDonald was active for Monday's preseason win over the Stars but had just 5:34 of ice time. He's a spare part for the Avalanche but a useful one, as MacDonald cycles between defense and wing. He dealt with injuries last season while going back and forth between the NHL and AHL Colorado.