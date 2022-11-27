MacDonald had four hits and a five-minute fighting major in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Stars.
MacDonald went at with Luke Glendening in the third period, after MacDonald doled out a heavy hit on the opponent. It was MacDonald's first fight and penalty of the season. He's getting time on the third defensive pair with both Bowen Byram (lower body) and Kurtis MacDermid (lower body) idled by injuries.
