MacDonald will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Thursday for an illegal check to the head on Minnesota's Ryan Hartman that occurred during Wednesday's loss to the Avalanche.
An announcement regarding any supplemental discipline for MacDonald should be released prior to Friday's game versus Anaheim.
