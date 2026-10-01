Schwartz logged two assists (one on the power play), two hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 8-4 win over the Kings.

Schwartz was a bit of a splash in free agency for the Avalanche, but he opened the campaign on a line with young forwards Fedor Svechkov and T.J. Hughes. There's no guarantee that's where he'll be all year, but it could limit Schwartz's production in the early going, despite his positive team debut. Schwartz also carries a significant injury risk, having missed 20-plus games in three of the last five campaigns.