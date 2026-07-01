Avalanche's Jaden Schwartz: Agrees to terms with Colorado

Schwartz (upper body) signed a three-year, $9.75 million contract with the Avalanche on Wednesday, David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reports.

After spending the first 10 years of his career in St. Louis, Schwartz joined the Kraken for the past five seasons. He made just 50 regular-season appearances during an injury-riddled 2025-26 campaign, recording 11 goals, 15 assists, 42 blocked shots, 32 hits and eight PIM while averaging 16:08 of ice time. The 34-year-old will get a change of scenery ahead of the 2026-27 season, and he should have an opportunity to carve out a role in Colorado.