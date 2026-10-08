Schwartz scored a goal on two shots, added an assist, doled out two hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Jets.

Schwartz has picked up a pair of multi-point efforts through three games. His opening tally Wednesday was his first goal of the year to go with three assists, seven shots on net, four hits and an even plus-minus rating. The 34-year-old Schwartz isn't exactly in the best spot for offense, serving as a third-line winger, but he's getting the job done for now alongside Fedor Svechkov and T.J. Hughes.