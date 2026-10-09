Schwartz scored two goals in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Flames.

Schwartz's pair of tallies sandwiched two goals by the Flames in the third period. The 34-year-old winger has three multi-point efforts over four games with the Avalanche, providing valuable depth scoring from the third line. He's at three goals, three assists, nine shots on net, four hits and a plus-2 rating over four appearances. If Schwartz remains consistent on offense, he'll have appeal in fantasy since he plays for a strong team.