Polin is day-to-day with a lower-body injury, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar told Peter Baugh of The Athletic on Wednesday.

Polin might not be available for Thursday's preseason contest against Vegas because of the injury. He had 30 goals and 47 points in 39 NCAA games with Western Michigan University in 2022-23. Polin also registered an assist in seven outings with AHL Colorado.