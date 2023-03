Polin signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the Avalanche, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Polin's deal is for next season, but he'll spend the rest of the campaign playing for the AHL's Eagles on a professional tryout contract, per Meghan Angley of DNVR Avalanche. The 23-year-old forward scored 30 goals and 47 points in 39 NCAA games with Western Michigan University in 2022-23. He was an undrafted free agent prospect.