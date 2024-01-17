Polin scored a goal on two shots, blocked one shot and delivered two hits over 7:46 of ice time in Tuesday's 7-4 win over Ottawa.

The Avalanche had to dig deep on the second of a back-to-back set and falling behind 4-2 in the second period. Colorado got scoring from all corners of the roster, including Polin's first NHL tally. The fourth-line forward's snap shot beat Mads Sogaard to the far side 66 seconds after the Senators took a 2-1 lead. In five games since being called up from AHL Colorado, the Western Michigan alum has a goal, six shots, 10 hits and one block while average 7:33 TOI. With Artturi Lehkonen (neck) on the road trip and possible to return Thursday in Boston or Saturday in Philadelphia, Polin may lose a spot in the active lineup.