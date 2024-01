Polin had three hits over 4:22 of ice time in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over Boston.

Polin made his NHL debut after getting the call from Triple-A Colorado. He replaced Miles Wood (illness) in the active lineup, but the 24-year-old Michigan native took the ice for only six shifts during the team's measuring-stick game against one of the NHL's better teams. Wood has missed two games due to the illness and is day-to-day heading into Wednesday's contests against Vegas.