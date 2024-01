Polin was recalled from AHL Colorado on Monday, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Polin has yet to appear in an NHL game after making the jump to the professional ranks at the end of the 2022-23 campaign. The 24-year-old winger has managed just one helper in 13 minor-league contests this year and figures to serve as an emergency depth option if Miles Wood (illness) is unable to play against Boston on Monday.