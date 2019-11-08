Play

Avalanche's Jayson Megna: Added from AHL ranks

The Avalanche summoned Megna from AHL Colorado on Friday.

Megna lasted just two days in the minors before the Avs again came calling for his services. Even if he draws into Saturday's game against the Blue Jackets, there's very little to find appealing about his fantasy profile. Through four appearances with the big club this season, he's averaging just 5:19 of ice time and has yet to record a point.

