Avalanche's Jayson Megna: AHL bound
Megna was waived by the Avalanche for the purpose of reassignment Monday, A.J. Haefele of TheDNVR.com reports reports.
Megna hasn't played in the NHL since the 2017-18 season when he suited up for one game with the Canucks. The 29-year-old tested his luck with the Avalanche to start the year but couldn't fit the mold. He's was an impressive minor-league asset for AHL Hershey last year, posting 43 points over 71 games. Megna will start the season with AHL Hershey if he clears waivers.
More News
-
2019 Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.