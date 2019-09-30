Avalanche's Jayson Megna: AHL bound

Megna was waived by the Avalanche for the purpose of reassignment Monday, A.J. Haefele of TheDNVR.com reports reports.

Megna hasn't played in the NHL since the 2017-18 season when he suited up for one game with the Canucks. The 29-year-old tested his luck with the Avalanche to start the year but couldn't fit the mold. He's was an impressive minor-league asset for AHL Hershey last year, posting 43 points over 71 games. Megna will start the season with AHL Hershey if he clears waivers.