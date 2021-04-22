The Avalanche reassigned Megna to AHL Colorado on Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
Megna earned a spot on the taxi squad for the past few weeks, as he's gone pointless in four appearances at the NHL level this season. The 31-year-old will return to the AHL where he's racked up six goals across seven games this campaign.
