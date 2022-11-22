site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Avalanche's Jayson Megna: Back to minors
Megna was reassigned to AHL Colorado after Monday's win over Dallas.
Megna logged just 5:25 of ice time Monday. He'll likely be recalled for Wednesday's matchup with Vancouver.
