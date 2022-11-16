site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: avalanches-jayson-megna-brought-up-to-big-club | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Avalanche's Jayson Megna: Brought up to big club
By
RotoWire Staff
Nov 16, 2022
at
1:09 pm ET
•
1 min read
Megna was recalled by Colorado on Wednesday.
The
Avalanche only had 11 healthy forwards on their roster prior to Megna's promotion, so he'll likely enter the lineup immediately Thursday against the Hurricanes. He's gone scoreless through five top-level appearances this year.
More News
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
3D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
3D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
4D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
22D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Michael Finewax
• 6 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 4 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read