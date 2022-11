Megna was elevated from the minors Monday.

Megna's recall after being sent down Sunday doesn't come as a surprise considering the Avs are dealing with a number of forward injuries, including Valeri Nichuskin (ankle) and Shane Bowers (upper body). The 32-year-old Megna figures to slot into a bottom-six role heading into Monday's matchup with St. Louis and probably shouldn't be expected to generate much offense.