Megna cleared waivers and was assigned to AHL Colorado on Friday, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Megna appeared in 20 games for the Avalanche in 2021-22. He's not an impact player offensively, knows his role when with the parent club, and can assimilate quickly. Megna had three assists, 19 shots on net, 27 hits, nine blocked shots and four PIM while in the NHL last season.