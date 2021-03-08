Megna was sent to the taxi squad Sunday, CapFriendly reports.
Megna has been held scoreless in his three games with the Avalanche this season. He should only see playing time when the team is dealing with injuries, so it's unclear if he'll be recalled for Monday's game against the Coyotes.
More News
-
Avalanche's Jayson Megna: Playing in Saturday's game•
-
Avalanche's Jayson Megna: Returned to AHL affiliate•
-
Avalanche's Jayson Megna: Shuffles to taxi squad•
-
Avalanche's Jayson Megna: Limited in season debut•
-
Avalanche's Jayson Megna: Added to active roster•
-
Avalanche's Jayson Megna: Clears waivers•