Megna put up an assist, five shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Kings.

Megna has played in two of the Avalanche's last three games. The 31-year-old forward has one assist, 14 hits and 10 shots in six contests this season. He's split time with Carl Soderberg in a fourth-line role lately, but Megna's not likely to do enough earn interest from fantasy managers -- his assist Wednesday was his first NHL point since the 2016-17 campaign.