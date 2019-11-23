Play

Avalanche's Jayson Megna: Heading down to minors

Megna was reassigned to AHL Colorado on Friday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Megna has no points, 10 hits and five blocked shots in eight appearances for the Avalanche this season. His demotion to the minors would indicate that one of the Avalanche's five injured forwards may be nearing a return.

More News
Our Latest Stories