Avalanche's Jayson Megna: Joining big club
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Megna will be recalled by the Avalanche and enter the lineup Wednesday against Winnipeg.
Megna is expected to center the fourth line against the Jets. He picked up three helpers through 20 appearances with Colorado last season.
