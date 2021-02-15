Megna had one shot on net and three hits over 7:12 of ice time in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Vegas.

Megna was added to active roster and made his season debut, as Colorado was missing a handful of regulars. Matt Calvert (upper body), Tyson Jost (COVID-19 protocol) and Gabriel Landeskog (COVID-19 protocol) were unavailable. Head coach Jared Bednar expects Landeskog and Jost to be ready by Saturday, and Calvert is nearing a return, so Megna could continue to get fourth-line minutes when these two teams square off again Tuesday.