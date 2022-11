Megna had one shot over 5:55 of ice time in Saturday's 4-1 win over Carolina.

Megna was recalled from AHL Colorado to take a spot on the fourth line that became available due to Shane Bowers' upper-body injury. Bowers will miss six weeks, per Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now, which opens an opportunity on the little-used fourth line for Megna and other members of the Eagles.