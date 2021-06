Megna -- who is no longer listed on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list -- agreed to terms on a two-year contract with Colorado on Wednesday.

Megna saw action in just seven games for the club this season in which he garnered two assists, 12 shots and 14 hits while averaging just 10:15 of ice time. The 31-year-old winger figures to continue spending the bulk of his time in the minors moving forward which will make him a non-factor in fantasy contests.