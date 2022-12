Megna was designated for waivers by Colorado on Monday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Megna is still expected to be in the lineup for the Avs in Monday's clash with the Flyers but this move will allow him to be sent down to the minors Tuesday, assuming he clears. The decision to demote Megna could be an indication that Artturi Lehkonen (upper body) and/or Valeri Nichushkin (ankle) are nearing a return to action, though nothing official has been announced by the team.