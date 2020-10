Megna signed a one-year contract with the Avalanche on Saturday.

When injuries piled up with the big club last season, Megnas was called up and played in eight games but didn't record a point. The 30-year-old likely will end up with AHL Colorado to begin the upcoming season after he posted 18 goals and 16 assists over 43 games with the team last season. If injuries pop up again, however, Megna could be one of the first recalls due to his experience.