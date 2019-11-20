Play

Avalanche's Jayson Megna: Records two blocks

Megna posted a minus-1 rating with two blocks and a hit in a 3-2 victory against the Flames on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old continues to be pointless and hasn't recorded an NHL point since playing with the Canucks in 2016-17. He has a minus-1 rating, seven hits and four blocks in seven games.

