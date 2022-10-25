site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: avalanches-jayson-megna-returned-to-minors | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Avalanche's Jayson Megna: Returned to minors
By
RotoWire Staff
Oct 25, 2022
at
9:18 am ET
•
1 min read
Megna was reassigned to AHL Colorado on Monday.
The
Avalanche's road between the NHL and AHL has been a busy one early in the season. Megna has been up and down a few times already. He'll be replaced on the NHL roster by Mikhail Maltsev, who was recalled Monday.
More News
23H ago
• by RotoWire Staff
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
5D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
5D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
6D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
17D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Michael Finewax
• 6 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 4 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read