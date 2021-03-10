Megna was designated for the taxi squad Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Megna played in each of the Avalanche's last two games, firing three shots on net and dishing out five hits. He should stay in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Coyotes if J.T. Compher (upper body) is unavailable.
