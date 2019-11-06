Avalanche's Jayson Megna: Shipped to AHL
The Avalanche assigned Megna to AHL Colorado on Wednesday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
The team announced it will recall a replacement at some point Wednesday. Megna suited up in four games for the Avalanche during this stint and averaged 5:18 TOI. He'll continue playing a veteran role in the minors where he has three goals and an assist in seven games last season.
