Avalanche's Jayson Megna: Waived by Avalanche
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Megna has been placed on waivers by the Avalanche, according to CapFriendly.
Megna played 20 games in the NHL with the Avs last season before he was sent to the minors. The 32-year-old has played 128 games at the NHL level and has not scored since the 2016-17 season.
