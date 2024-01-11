Foudy was activated off non-roster injured reserve and reassigned to AHL Colorado on Thursday.

Foudy appeared in nine contests with the Avalanche in 2022-23, recording no points, six PIM, 12 shots, two hits and two blocks. With AHL Colorado, he provided 11 goals and 36 points in 46 outings last year. The 21-year-old might get a chance to play with the Avalanche this season, but after missing the first three months of the campaign, he likely will need time in the minors to shake off the rust before the Avalanche will regard him as a serious option.